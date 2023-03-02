Home News They arrested a man for transporting 17 iguanas in Valledupar
They arrested a man for transporting 17 iguanas in Valledupar

Jesualdo Miguel Mindiola Gutierrez was arrested by the National Police after being allegedly surprised carrying 17 iguanas in rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the authorities, Mindiola Gutiérrez was walking on the trail of ‘Los cachos’ in the village of Las Casitas when required by the uniformed officers.

During the search they found the 17 animals that have an ecological value of $118.320.000.

He (the detainee) is asked if he has a permit to hunt wild animals and He claims not to have it. You are immediately made aware of your rights as a person captured by the crime illegal use of natural resources”, reported the Police.

