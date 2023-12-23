They ask for justice after the death of a Dominican winemaker in Philadelphia

The Dominican community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is still reeling from the tragic death of winemaker Irany Herrera, who was killed after allegedly refusing to sell a cigarette to a customer he thought was underage. The incident occurred on September 28, 2023, when the suspect, identified as Brown Iman, entered the “Emily Mini Market” and attempted to purchase cigarettes without presenting identification.

A report from the Philadelphia Police Department stated that officers responded to the 800 block of Granite Street and found Herrera lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, Herrera passed away that afternoon at the Medical Center Albert Einstein.

Iman was arrested on December 6 and is now facing charges of murder and related crimes. He is set to appear in court for the first time on December 26. The Philadelphia community is anxiously awaiting for the accused to be held accountable for Herrera’s death.

In a statement released by family and community members, it was revealed that Herrera’s refusal to sell cigarettes to the suspect was in accordance with the city’s mandate not to dispense these products to minors. They criticized the media for not initially reporting that the sale of cigarettes to minors without verifying their age can result in severe consequences for the business.

Irany Herrera, 47, was a beloved member of the Dominican community in Philadelphia and his tragic death has sparked a demand for justice from his family and neighbors. As the suspect prepares to face the legal system, the community is united in their call for justice for Herrera.