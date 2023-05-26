They ask to strengthen traffic controls

A call to local and regional authorities was made by the National Road Safety Agency to carry out greater traffic controls on vehicle drivers and thus avoid road accidents.

According to the director of the Agency, Lina Huari, Valle del Cauca is among the five departments with the most traffic accidents.

The entity, with its campaign “National route for road safety”has been carrying out various prevention activities in the various municipalities of the department and this week they were in Candelaria.

Huari explained that last year there were more than 8,200 people killed in road accidents in Colombia, and in the first quarter of 2023 there are already more than 2,596 deaths, of which 61%, that is, 1,596 were motorcyclists.

“We already have a 4.7% increase nationwide, but claims caused by speed are also increasing,” he explained.

In the valley

According to the figures 278 people have died in the Valleywhile in Cali there were 101, in the first quarter of the year.

Huari indicated that last year there were 270 people killed in the Valleywhich means that this year there are eight more people who have died in the same period.

Regarding Cali, last year there were 85 deathswhich also shows an increase.

In addition, he expressed his concern because the department occupies the first place for minors killed in road accidents.

For this reason, he reiterated the call to the authorities to increase controls and audits, since the figures at the national level indicate that 83% of the deceased are men between the ages of 18 and 35, who did not have the conditions to drive, and 38% did not have a driver’s license, did not bother to process it or had not gone through a teaching center.

Comments