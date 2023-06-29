Home » They benefit Sonsonateca with the delivery of decent housing
They benefit Sonsonateca with the delivery of decent housing

The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, together with the Social Welfare Program, under the initiative of the First Lady, Gabriela de Bukele, delivered this Wednesday decent housing to Tránsito de Jesús Castro, 73 years old.

The completely new house is located in Colonia El Progreso, sector 2, Chupadero canton, in Santa Ana.

The mayor, Gustavo Acevedo, assured that this house is a response to the needs of Santanecas families in vulnerable conditions.

He also added that he will continue working to improve the quality of life of those who need it most.

