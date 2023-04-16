They capture a woman for storing firearms in Ciudad Bolívar

The Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, achieved by means of a court order and search and search procedure, the capture of a 43-year-old woman, who was staying in her home with firearms, ammunition and exclusive clothing. of the public force.

The operation took place in the Caracolí neighborhood of Ciudad Bolívar, resulting in the seizure of three firearms, including a traumatic type firearm, 5 magazines for pistols of different caliber, 43 cartridges for firearm type trauma, 36 revolver cartridges and clothing for the private use of the public force.

This woman apparently belonged to a criminal structure that sold firearms and ammunition to other illegal groups with interference in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, in order to facilitate the commission of different crimes in the city of Bogotá.

The captured woman, who has a record in the criminal, oral, accusatory SPOA system, is left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of Manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms and/or ammunition and use of uniforms and insignia.