After endorsing the material evidence presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a guarantee control judge from Urrao (Antioquia) imposed an insurance measure in a detention center against Eida Lucía Cartagena Monsalve, alias al Mona, as the alleged perpetrator of aggravated homicide in a homogeneous and successive contest and illegal possession of firearms for personal defense.

The events investigated occurred in the village of Sabanas in the municipality of Urrao, on the night of April 23, 2022, when presumed members of the Organized Armed Group (GAO) Clan del Golfo, including the defendant today, murdered Omar Arley Serna Serna and María Verónica Caro Rueda, who received several shots to the head.

The investigators established that Cartagena Monsalve, 36, would have served as an urban leader of the Clan del Golfo in that town. The defendant was captured this Saturday, January 21, by servers of the National Police and did not agree to the charges brought by a specialized prosecutor from the Life Unit of the Antioquia Section. In addition, she has an arrest warrant for the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime as ringleader.

It is worth mentioning that Urrao is a municipality in Colombia, located in the southwestern subregion of the department of Antioquia. It is approximately five hours from Medellín and borders on the north with the municipalities of Frontino and Abriaquí, on the east with the municipalities of Abriaquí, Caicedo, Anzá, Betulia and Salgar, and on the south and west with Vigía del Fuerte and the Choco Department. It is the second largest municipality in the department.