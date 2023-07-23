Home » They capture Colombians accused of money laundering and illegal groups in Ahuachapán
by admin
The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reports that the Colombians Diego Fernando Machado Moncada and Lisseth Katherine Vergel Torrado have been captured by the National Civil Police in San Francisco Meléndez, Ahuachapán, accused of money laundering and illegal groups. On his Twitter account, the minister commented: “The term is over, for those who do not […]

The post Colombians accused of money laundering and illegal groups are captured in Ahuachapán appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

