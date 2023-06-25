Home » They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure
News

They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure

by admin
They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure

Jose Morales33 years old, He was captured by the National Police after being allegedly caught stealing some high voltage cablesunused, in a house located in the Las María neighborhood of the municipality of Manure, Cesar.

Also read: In the El Copey cemetery they have recovered 66 bodies and will make a fifth intervention

According to the authorities, Morales took the rolls of cables from the terrace of the building and then fled. However, the affected citizen managed to notify the authorities who soon managed to locate the aforementioned thief.

Two rolls of high-voltage cables, silver in color, valued at $1,800,000, were found in his possession.which coincide with the same characteristics described by the citizen”, reported the Police.

José Morales was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge for the crime of theft.

See also  They find a pregnant migrant dead in a boat near Spain – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

You may also like

New proceedings before the BVerfG

The United States draws a difficult tie against...

The memes left by the final between Millionaires...

The girl went to bed after checking the...

Childcare: When companies step in | News.at

El Salvador has modern sports venues for the...

UN warns of unprecedented famine

Herbert Esmahan announces his candidacy as deputy for...

The best of music this week

Lishui, Zhejiang: Beautiful villages come into painting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy