They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure

Jose Morales33 years old, He was captured by the National Police after being allegedly caught stealing some high voltage cablesunused, in a house located in the Las María neighborhood of the municipality of Manure, Cesar.

Also read: In the El Copey cemetery they have recovered 66 bodies and will make a fifth intervention

According to the authorities, Morales took the rolls of cables from the terrace of the building and then fled. However, the affected citizen managed to notify the authorities who soon managed to locate the aforementioned thief.

“Two rolls of high-voltage cables, silver in color, valued at $1,800,000, were found in his possession.which coincide with the same characteristics described by the citizen”, reported the Police.

José Morales was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge for the crime of theft.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

