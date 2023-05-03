Home » They carry out a free health day in Sonsonate
They carry out a free health day in Sonsonate

This Tuesday, the Sonsonate mayor’s office, in cooperation with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) and the Mexican Embassy in El Salvador, held a free medical day for the population.

In total, more than 250 services between general consultation and specialties were provided to the inhabitants of Sonsonate, through the Mobile Medical Units (UMM).

Among the consultation areas are: Somatometry, Mastrography, Dentist, Visual exams and delivery of lenses. All consultations were completely free.

