Home » Ukraine, a Russian fuel depot on fire near the Crimean bridge – Corriere TV
World

Ukraine, a Russian fuel depot on fire near the Crimean bridge – Corriere TV

by admin
Ukraine, a Russian fuel depot on fire near the Crimean bridge – Corriere TV

A fuel depot caught fire early today in the village of Volna, in the southwestern Russian region of Krasnodar, which is located near the Kerch bridge connecting the peninsula of Crimea to the Russian mainland.

The Russian news agency Ria, citing a Telegram post by the head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, reports that the area of ​​the ifire now covers 1,200 square meters.

Last week Ukrainian drones bombed the fuel depot of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

May 3, 2023 – Updated May 3, 2023, 09:17 am

© breaking latest news

See also  gol di Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen- breaking latest news

You may also like

From Kiev’s lack of artillery ammunition to Moscow’s...

Who is the boy who shot at the...

Stock Exchange, Europe starts well on the day...

Incubus, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Almost 300 people have been arrested in a...

A boy in Belgrade killed a school guard...

Massacre in Texas, killer Francisco Oropeza arrested: he...

Success at the Sollima Theater in Marsala for...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Pope’s Preface: World Youth Day is an event...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy