Ukraine, a Russian fuel depot on fire near the Crimean bridge – Corriere TV

A fuel depot caught fire early today in the village of Volna, in the southwestern Russian region of Krasnodar, which is located near the Kerch bridge connecting the peninsula of Crimea to the Russian mainland.

The Russian news agency Ria, citing a Telegram post by the head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, reports that the area of ​​the ifire now covers 1,200 square meters.

Last week Ukrainian drones bombed the fuel depot of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.