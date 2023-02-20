The uniform delivery ceremony was held at the Infantry Battalion Number 22 Battle of Ayacucho, in Caldas, where they will carry out their training phase.

The mystique of having a second skin and wearing camouflage is a privilege of few, and the 36 women who decided to accept the challenge of rendering their military service in the San Mateo Field Artillery Battalion No. 8, received a military ceremony and from the hands of their commanders, the garments they will wear for the next 365 days.

Upon entering the National Army, the soldiers begin a first phase of training, this time the female squads of the departments of Risaralda and Caldas will be under the command of a woman who, in addition to being an excellent officer, is a native of Pereira, Risaralda. This is Captain Katerine Valencia, from the Military Communications branch, who has been in the institution for nearly 15 years and is in charge of keeping all the personnel in the area of ​​operations of the Eighth Brigade in contact with their commanders.

Due to her skills and knowledge, this Officer was appointed to fulfill the mission of instructing these young women who, in a few weeks, will join the other Risaralda platoons, to carry out security, environmental protection, and comprehensive action tasks, among others. , which will lead them to be an example for the other young women who have not yet decided to be part of the National Army.

“The Army is a very exciting experience and it is not just a role for men, they already began to live it today, they had control of Diana, they do all the activities quickly, they feel a little lost, but it is normal, they are going to give up. realize that military service is not only for men because there are too many roles that we can play”, were the words of Captain Valencia.

REACTIONS

katerine valencia

Captain of the National Army

“They have to be strong girls, they cannot give up, the military career is demanding but we women can, there are many women doing the work that men do and it has been a continuous process, today the military woman continues to be more empowered and Pereiran women have the strength to develop all the tasks that are carried out in the Army, we can do everything we want, not only in the Army, but in everything we want to do”.

Laura Daniela Sánchez

Soldier First Contingent 2023

“I am nostalgic because I am parting with my family, but it is a sacrifice that we must face for our personal and professional development, from now on we must receive and abide by the orders of our superiors, now we are in training, then we are going to go to the Battalion San Mateo where we are going to provide all our service”.

Likewise, Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Mauricio Salas, commander of the San Mateo Battalion, assured that: “It is very important to highlight that the military service they provide is voluntary, in addition, they are all high school graduates and some have differential capacities that will contribute significantly to development. and fulfillment of the mission as an Institution”.

Although the National Army had incorporated women 30 years ago, in Risaralda it is the first time, so they know that they have a great responsibility, which will be supported by their guides and commanders.