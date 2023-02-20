With great satisfaction, the Happy Casa Brindisi company welcomes Key Design, the first integrated manufacturer of panoramic windows in Italy, into the white-blue family as Silver Sponsor for this season and until 2024.

The company was born in Latiano in 2017 at the behest of the Deserto family with the design of the FanGlass system®️packable glass with attention to the smallest details, able to offer all the comfort of a perfectly air-conditioned environment with the beauty of a total transparency effect.

A strictly made in Italy product that can be customized both from an aesthetic and functional point of view, as different results of insulation from atmospheric agents are obtained based on the type of glass and gaskets chosen, thus reducing consumption related to heating or air conditioning of the rooms approximately 30%.

The research activity of Key Design has involved a large team of engineers and technical figures who, with the invaluable help of the glassworks present within the company itself and with the indications provided by master glassmakers with consolidated experience, have designed a system of windows with an absolutely exclusive aesthetic impact and design, which at the same time overcome the main functional gaps of the other products on the market.

Not satisfied with the results achieved, the Key Design team is currently studying innovative all-glass solutions with a high rate of technological innovation at the service of outdoor and indoor design.

Folding windows and sliding windows today represent the most elegant and efficient solution to give value to outdoor spaces and extend their usability throughout the year.

Furthermore, they are perfect for both private homes and commercial businesses and both systems allow you to close terraces, balconies, verandas and offices, increasing the livable environment of a home or the area of ​​a room with elegance and comfort. commercial dedicated to customers.

“From today, another large and solid entrepreneurial reality in the province of Brindisi is at our side – declares the commercial director Andrea Fanigliulo – uAnother “small/big brick” that increasingly increases the strength of our business park, of new friends and great entrepreneurs who consolidate the NBB commercial network. With Key Design we have crossed the finish line of 121 sponsors and if I think, in 2016 where we started from, at the beginning of this project, we must be really very proud and happy of the great work done in recent years by our company”.

“Personally, at first, given the times and the general historical economic situation, there was almost fear to make this kind of investment “ – declares the CEO of Key Design Valeria Deserto – But then, after getting to know the owners of the company, having met and discussed several times with the director Fanigliulo and after coming to the building for the first time to see with our own eyes a unique show with a thousand emotions, we decided with great enthusiasm not only to get on board this great adventure for this season but continue for all of the next. We strongly believe in marketing and communication and associating the Key Design brand with one as strong in Puglia as that of Happy Casa Brindisi can only open up important scenarios as well as guaranteeing us great image returns. And then, the predominant colors of our brand are white, light blue and blue … and perhaps it was written in our destiny, when we founded the company, that one day we would marry this great sporting and entrepreneurial project”.

For any info, requests for quotes, inspections and advice, you can visit the website www.key-design.it, the social pages or call directly on 0831-727957.

