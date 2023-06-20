They continue to build in ‘Los Cocos’ and the authorities nothing at all

As a clear lack of authority on the part of the district administration of Santa Marta continues to be described by the resident community in the sector known as ‘Los Cocos’ in the Bellavista neighborhood, the situation that has been occurring with the development of a work in the Carrera 1 with Calle 26, in which the road was closed after its owners apparently won a legal lawsuit. The works of a new construction and in which the raising of the pedestals and casting in concrete is evident, would be being carried out without the proper construction license or at least they do not display it in a visible place as it should be, according to the norm. Given the complaint from the community that says they feel affected, EL INFORMADOR makes a call once again, as was done in our editions of May 30 and June 7, to the Urban Control crews of the District Planning Secretariat to take action on the matter. Could it be that the law in Santa Marta is for a few? Photo THE INFORMER

