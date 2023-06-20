Analis Cruz, (very sensual) Cristiano Ronaldo of fitness. “Marble Buttocks”

Analis Cruz, queen of fitness: champion at the … Cristiano Ronaldo (Instagram analiscruzx)

Analis Cruz, Cristiano Ronaldo of world fitness

Analis Cruz is already a world star at just 24 years old. A champion in fitness how can a Cristiano Ronaldo be in football. The half-Puerto Rican and half-Dominican athlete is strong on social media (1.3 million followers on Instagram and at least three times that on TikTok) thanks to the videos related to the discipline she masters, combined with bodybuilding (with the mix on food at his of intriguing but healthy recipes at the same time). Her story is even more beautiful because just six years ago, Analis Cruz was a girl who didn’t train, ate a lot and needed to lose weight.

Analis Cruz, the loves and passions of the queen of world fitness

Within 12 months the change of gear and in 24 he had his enlightenment in the gym. From then on, with 2-3 months of training, the photos and videos showed her change and the more she made the leap in quality from a physical point of view, the more followers increased.

Fitness and the gym are work and passion for Analis Cruz: six days a week of weights, heavy loads and bodyweight exercises, the 24-year-old’s recipe. We go from leg day on Monday, shoulders on Tuesday, then glutes on Wednesday, back and biceps on Thursday. At the end of the week, chest and triceps on Friday, still leg day on Saturday. Sunday? Analis Cruz also rests from time to time. The fitness star has two loves: Anthony Wixon (athlete himself) and his sweet pit bull.

Read also

Federica Pellegrini, beautiful announcement: “A joy that cannot be bought”

And then

Sofia Goggia bikini by the sea. “What a crash!”. The super sexy skier! The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

