Kränzelhof gardens: a combination of art, nature and excellent wine

Kränzelhof Gardens in Cermes (Merano)

In Cermes, near Merano, seven gardens have been created to fully enjoy the Kränzelhof Experience, including works of art, exhibitions, natural spaces, philosophy, events and vineyards, complete with a medieval mill and gourmet restaurant.

The cellar of Tenuta Kränzelhof account over seven hundred years of history, while the ancient mill dates back to the Middle Ages. They extend all around 20,000 square meters of green area which today is divided into seven gardens, each of which has its own philosophy and characteristic environment. What they have in common though is the presence of art along the entire routein the form of works by contemporary artists who give life to permanent and temporary exhibitions, which in turn frame a concerts, book presentations, cultural or recreational events of various kinds.

When you enter the main entrance you find yourself in front of the store, which also serves as a tasting place: a part of the land is in fact occupied by vineyards and produces excellent wineswhich here can be sipped, bought or drunk for dinner in the ristorante gourmet Miil. He told us about the property in this regard: “At the beginning we were simple winemakers, but we soon realized that going to fairs or big festivals to promote our wines didn’t make us happy; we didn’t feel in tune with the logic of large-scale distribution and wild marketing. So we thought of creating such a beautiful, intimate, cozy and special place that people would come here, thus also discovering our food and wine products”.

