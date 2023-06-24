Home » Palermo, a woman claims to be Santina Renda, who disappeared in ’90: DNA will be taken
Palermo, a woman claims to be Santina Renda, who disappeared in ’90: DNA will be taken

by admin
Palermo, a woman claims to be Santina Renda, who disappeared in ’90: DNA will be taken

by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

On the 40th birthday of Santina Renda, who disappeared in Palermo on 23 March 1990 while playing with her little sister in the courtyard of the house, in via Pietro D’Aquila, the hopes of finding her alive are reopened. A…

