They continue to scam people with false job calls at the Casanare Education Secretariat – news

They continue to scam people with false job calls at the Casanare Education Secretariat

They continue to scam people with false job calls at the Casanare Education Secretariat

Governor Salomón Sanabria Chacón held a meeting with the diplomatic corps of the Japanese Embassy, ​​in which it was learned that the Medical Equipment and Furniture Project for the Medium Complexity Service Area of ​​the Villanueva Hospital had been approved by the Asian country.

The departmental president affirmed that Casanare was favored with this project, after presenting all the requirements in the Kusanone call. In addition, he stated that in honor of this achievement, a pavilion at the Villanueva Hospital will be named Japan.

Similarly, Ambassador Takasugi Masahiro announced that the mobility of Japanese experts to Casanare was also approved, in order to generate a two-way technical exchange, which allows courses in agriculture and education, as well as cooperation on issues related to peacebuilding, sustainable economic growth, environment and disaster prevention.

At the meeting, the Governor of Casanare also extended the invitation to participate in the “Casanare Palpita” World Festival of Llanero Roots, next July, to which the Japanese diplomatic corps did not hesitate to accept.

Source: Government of Casanare

