The content creator, Yeferson Cossio, once again generated controversy at the national level, this time after uploading a video with his new girlfriend and being severely criticized, apparently, for the superficiality of the recording. See what happened.

Cossio is one of the most controversial and eccentric digital creators in Colombia, but with the highest number of visits, given that his humor-oriented content and his millionaire lifestyle often create controversy.

In this sense, it is common for the young paisa, 28 years old, get involved in arguments repeatedly and generate diverse opinions among your followers.

That said, in recent days, the man from Antioquia revealed that he is on a walk with his partner, Carolina Gómez, with whom he is close to celebrating his anniversary, for which he took the opportunity to record a video with her.

In this way, in the recording, shared through their social networks of Instagram and Facebook, It is observed how Cossio pretends that his girlfriend is a doll and begins to treat her as if she were an object, which did not go down well with the public.

“Did they make fun of me because my girlfriend @carolinagomezec “looks like a doll”? Well, my girlfriend is a doll”, says the publication.

Likewise, you can see how the creator walks with her carrying her, and even puts on her makeup while it gets into the paper and does not make any movement.

Subsequently, the video received more than 200,000 likes and had thousands of comments, most of which were harsh criticism of Cossio, noting that “it was a superficial video.”

At the same time, Gomez was also criticized for lending herself to the man for her. “treat as a doll and its object.”

“We already knew it was 100% plastic”, “how does it lend itself to that” and “it’s the dumbest video I’ve ever seen”, are some of the comments.

In turn, some followers took the opportunity to compare Carolina Gómez with Jenn MurielCossio’s ex-girlfriend, even with offensive comments.

Given this, the influencer came forward pointing out that people make fun of him while he continues to profit and he makes fun of his followers.

The above did not go down well and more than one expressed that the video and the answers only “represents Cossio’s ego”.

Finally, some followers of the paisa also defended his girlfriend, expressing that it is a pride to be with such a beautiful woman, confronting the so-called ‘haters’.

