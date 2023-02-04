The Yopal Municipal Ombudsman informs that through Circular No. 001 of 2023, it opened registrations for organizations interested in being part of the election process for the formation of the Municipal Board of Effective Participation of Victims of Yopal, period 2023 -2027.

To start the registration process, which expires on March 31, 2023, the organization’s legal representative must fill out the Victims Organization – OV or the Victims Advocacy Organization – ODV form in its entirety, which can be downloaded on the website of the Municipal Office http://www.personeriamunicipalyopal.gov.co/.

The required documentation must be filed in person at the entity’s one-stop service window, located at Carrera 25 No. 12-25, Libertador neighborhood, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 noon and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Victim Organizations (OV) Requirements.

– Registration form.

– Identification document.

– Act of constitution of the organization of victims.

Remember: they must demonstrate a minimum of one (1) year of constitution at the time of their registration and prove that during the last year they have developed work, interventions or actions in the municipality they intend to represent.

In turn, the postulates of the victims’ organizations, to be members of the Effective Participation Tables of the Victims must meet the following requirements:

– Be registered in the Single Registry of Victims (RUV).

– Having been nominated by a Victims Organization (OV) at the municipal level.

-Comply with the due suitability to represent a victimizing event or a differential approach.

– Be domiciled and resident in the respective territorial area that you wish to represent.

-No criminal or disciplinary record, with the exception of political or negligent crimes.

Requirements organizations defending the rights of victims (ODV).

-Document that certifies the existence and legal representation of the organization based in the municipality of registration.

-Certify work in the territory, which must be duly documented.

Have at least two (2) years of organization and a defined structure.

In turn, the postulates of the Organizations Defending the Rights of Victims, to accompany the Effective Participation Roundtables of Victims, must meet the following requirements:

-Be members of a fully constituted ODV (submit notarized statutes before the Chamber of Commerce of the place where you apply).

– Letter of delegation duly signed by the legal representative of the ODV.

-Certification of connection to the organization.

Any concerns about this issue, you can consult the email human rights @personeriamunicipalyopal.gov.co and/or through the telephone line 3213075889.

Source: Yopal Ombudsman

