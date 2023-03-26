14
Sunday, March 26, 2023 – 10:41
The General Directorate of Meteorology reported that a heat wave from Tuesday to Thursday in a number of regions of the Kingdom, with high temperatures ranging between 36 and 41 degrees.
Hespress from Rabat
