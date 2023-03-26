The space was opened for the realization of the Connect Talkswhich had the participation of big names in architecture and design and brought together more than 300 professionals over the four days of the event.

The week opened with the participation of Guto Requenanationally and internationally awarded architect and designer.

“We live in the era of hate and, we architects, we must make people flee from it. The age of fear makes people seek closed places, walk in malls. But the street is ours! We need to enter this era of going outside, experiencing outdoor experiences. Architecture should think about empathy. Our projects need to think about the community”said Guto Requena.

The second guest was Fernando Strong, architect from the FGMF office, presents the signed project for the Decortiles stand at Revestir. The talk also had mediation by the journalist Regina Galvao.

“When we created Eliane’s stand, we wanted to get out of the ordinary. That when leaving Revestir, people would remember the Decortiles stand. It was a very big learning experience. A 5-month project, set up in 5 days and open for 4 days. This was quite challenging as we normally do buildings or constructions that last for years.”, highlighted Fernando Forte.

“The most incredible thing is that you brought combinations and different possibilities of using the products.”, reinforced Regina Galvao.

On the third day, the voice of the time was the architect Lara Kaiserfrom the office Perkins & Will , who spoke about the influence of women in architecture.

“Women have conquered their place in the market. When I started at Perkins + Will it was also very challenging, a woman in a leadership role. But little by little we learned together and each time more women have conquered their space.”pointed out Lara Kaiser.

O designer Stephen Toledo ended the week of talks with the theme Authorial Design.

“Authorial design starts with an authorial life. People need to stop being afraid of making mistakes. Creativity is strategy – time – dedication and study.” Stephen Toledo.

The talks were recorded and the content will be made available exclusively to participants of Connectarch, the relationship program with architects and interior designers of the brand Decortiles.