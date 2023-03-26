Home Entertainment Connect Talks brings together hundreds of professionals at Casa Brasil
Entertainment

Connect Talks brings together hundreds of professionals at Casa Brasil

by admin
Connect Talks brings together hundreds of professionals at Casa Brasil

The space was opened for the realization of the Connect Talkswhich had the participation of big names in architecture and design and brought together more than 300 professionals over the four days of the event.

The week opened with the participation of Guto Requenanationally and internationally awarded architect and designer.

“We live in the era of hate and, we architects, we must make people flee from it. The age of fear makes people seek closed places, walk in malls. But the street is ours! We need to enter this era of going outside, experiencing outdoor experiences. Architecture should think about empathy. Our projects need to think about the community”said Guto Requena.

The second guest was Fernando Strong, architect from the FGMF office, presents the signed project for the Decortiles stand at Revestir. The talk also had mediation by the journalist Regina Galvao.

“When we created Eliane’s stand, we wanted to get out of the ordinary. That when leaving Revestir, people would remember the Decortiles stand. It was a very big learning experience. A 5-month project, set up in 5 days and open for 4 days. This was quite challenging as we normally do buildings or constructions that last for years.”, highlighted Fernando Forte.

“The most incredible thing is that you brought combinations and different possibilities of using the products.”, reinforced Regina Galvao.

On the third day, the voice of the time was the architect Lara Kaiserfrom the office Perkins & Will , who spoke about the influence of women in architecture.

“Women have conquered their place in the market. When I started at Perkins + Will it was also very challenging, a woman in a leadership role. But little by little we learned together and each time more women have conquered their space.”pointed out Lara Kaiser.

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Great Vegan Ottolenghi Ragú and a lot of effort for the nutritional revolution

O designer Stephen Toledo ended the week of talks with the theme Authorial Design.

“Authorial design starts with an authorial life. People need to stop being afraid of making mistakes. Creativity is strategy – time – dedication and study.” Stephen Toledo.

The talks were recorded and the content will be made available exclusively to participants of Connectarch, the relationship program with architects and interior designers of the brand Decortiles.

You may also like

Well-being! How to keep the house fragrant

Neutral color palette fills the 218 m² of...

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ Has More Than 4...

what is it and how to use this...

Five golden tips for tiny bathrooms

How to make grilled salmon – the best...

The movie “Not Ending” Taiyuan Roadshow Director Wang...

The Best Coxinha Recipe – Panelatherapy

Wuliangye joins hands with Tomorrow Sculpture Award for...

Ranking of Brazilian Airports – Boarded Passengers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy