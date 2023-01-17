Home News They deliver 9 tons of humanitarian aid to Rosas, Cauca
News

They deliver 9 tons of humanitarian aid to Rosas, Cauca

by admin
They deliver 9 tons of humanitarian aid to Rosas, Cauca

In the midst of the sadness and inconsolation of the community after the tragedy caused by the collapse, the soldiers of the Third Division and the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 3 have accompanied the affected families, safeguarding the integrity of this community and ensuring their well-being in the temporary shelters that the authorities have arranged to deal with the situation.

For their part, the soldiers of Acción Integral have knocked on doors and the hearts of many people from Cauca who have generously joined the cause by donating food, clothing, footwear, blankets, toiletries and other humanitarian aid for the more than 170 families in the villages of La Soledad, Chontaduro, Altos de las Hierbas, Párraga Viejo and Santa Clara, which were affected.

This is how the National Army traveled to the municipality of Rosas, to deliver nine tons of this aid and make available the differential and Defense Support capabilities of the Civil Authority, which the soldiers of Acción Integral have, who also shared a day of recreation with the boys and girls of this municipality.

In the midst of the tragedy, the fraternity, brotherhood and support have been present to provide a helping hand to the affected families.

In this way, the National Army indicated that it reaffirms its commitment to communities throughout the country, especially those that are going through difficult times due to the winter season.

See also  Ponte, "Absurd bills: I close my bar before my debts sink"

You may also like

Theft attempt was frustrated by the community in...

The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s...

The illusion of an eternal love

“First I resign before raising the pension age”:...

Vallenata Nina Marín arrives with ‘Tierra Quebrá’ to...

ESE Salud Yopal says that the driver who...

Guatemala will advance legal actions against Colombian Defense...

See the applications to check the routes of...

School supplies rose more than 40%

There was no abuse by a US military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy