In the midst of the sadness and inconsolation of the community after the tragedy caused by the collapse, the soldiers of the Third Division and the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 3 have accompanied the affected families, safeguarding the integrity of this community and ensuring their well-being in the temporary shelters that the authorities have arranged to deal with the situation.

For their part, the soldiers of Acción Integral have knocked on doors and the hearts of many people from Cauca who have generously joined the cause by donating food, clothing, footwear, blankets, toiletries and other humanitarian aid for the more than 170 families in the villages of La Soledad, Chontaduro, Altos de las Hierbas, Párraga Viejo and Santa Clara, which were affected.

This is how the National Army traveled to the municipality of Rosas, to deliver nine tons of this aid and make available the differential and Defense Support capabilities of the Civil Authority, which the soldiers of Acción Integral have, who also shared a day of recreation with the boys and girls of this municipality.

In the midst of the tragedy, the fraternity, brotherhood and support have been present to provide a helping hand to the affected families.

In this way, the National Army indicated that it reaffirms its commitment to communities throughout the country, especially those that are going through difficult times due to the winter season.