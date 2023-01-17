Bennet today officially launched its Web 3.0 initiative, the Bennet NFT Clubthe first loyalty project created by a company in the GDO sector based on blockchain technology and Non Fungible Tokens (NFT). In particular, the system presented today is entirely made in Italy by Smiling, the Milan-based Innovation Company specialized in blockchain for marketing and will allow Bennet to get even closer to younger and digital customers.

Attention to young people

Bennet NFT Club is one loyalty platform dedicated to technology-loving customers of any age, with particular attention to millennials and to the “customers of the future” who will lead the new purchasing trends, with new and experimental initiatives.

It is a’initiative that has no precedents in Italy in the large-scale distribution sectorand in any case very few at an international level, which is part of a trend of extremely innovative Web 3.0 / Blockchain projects today experienced only by multinationals active in the world of sport and entertainment.

How does the Bennet NFT Club work?

The Bennet NFT Club is ainitiative open to allregistered customers (there are over 2 million in Italy) and non-members: anyone can access the dedicated web page https://nft.bennet.com/ and register by providing their personal data and connecting their blockchain wallet (Metamask or others).

They are proposed to the user three collections of Non Fungible Tokens for a total of 2,700 different digital objects offered, whose basic design takes its cue from the new Bennet shopping bags created by IED-European Institute of Design in 2022.

The three NFT by Bennet collections have three different cost ranges and, correspondingly, three different benefit packagesand all offer the opportunity to participate in a competition that is unprecedented to date: the prizes up for grabs are in fact six listed NFTs, minted on the blockchain by leading brands such as Gucci, Nike, Adidas and The Sandbox (one of the best known metaverses) .

In detail, the packages currently available to access the Bennet NFT Club today are:

1) NFT Platinumat a cost of 30 euros including the following benefits:

• 25 euros of discount vouchers for shopping in any Bennet supermarket,

• An exclusive NFT of the new Bennet Shopper Collection in collaboration with IED Milan,

• La Nuova Shopping bag Bennet 2023 designed by IED,

• the possibility of participating in the competition for the extraction of an NFT The Sandbox, worth €1,900, and an NFT “RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis HMN Cryptokicks”, worth €970.

2) NFT Goldat a cost of 25 euros including the following benefits:

• 20 euro discount vouchers for shopping in any Bennet supermarket

• An exclusive NFT of the new Bennet Shopper Collection in collaboration with IED Milan,

• La Nuova Shopping bag Bennet 2023 designed by IED,

• the possibility of participating in the competition for the extraction of two NFTs of the 10 KTF Gucci Grail line, one with a value of 960 euros and the other with a value of 810 euros.

3) NFT Silverat a cost of 20 euros including the following benefits:

• 15 euro discount vouchers for shopping in any Bennet supermarket,

• An exclusive NFT from the new Bennet Shopper Collection in collaboration with IED Milan

• La Nuova Shopping bag Bennet 2023 designed by IED,

• the possibility of participating in the competition for the extraction of an NFT “RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis HMN Cryptokicks” with a value of 740 euros and an NFT of the “Adidas Originals” line with a value of 700 euros.

With this innovative loyalty project, Bennet begins a multi-stage process that aims to guarantee its customers new services and exclusive advantages through the different type of interaction between the physical and virtual world made available by the metaverse. An interaction that will take on different forms also with respect to the brand and will bring added value for the customer and for the community. By 2026, according to Gartner forecasts, 25% of the population will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse between work, shopping, education, social media and/or entertainment.

“We are very proud of our loyalty project based on a community token created thanks to blockchain and NFT technology which is already enjoying considerable success. The Bennet NFT Club was announced in December 2022 in the teaser phase with a landing page on the Bennet.com eCommerce website and in a few weeks, the number of registered members exceeded the NFTs available for this first phase of the launch (2,700 in total). .

Bennet has invested in this project primarily to experiment, but the first response from the public is extremely encouraging. We are curious to enter the future (digital and blockchain) together with our customers and very motivated to add a new stage in that development path that has made our company a point of reference for digital innovation in Italy and abroad”. They claim from Bennet headquarters.

An unprecedented competition

Furthermore, all NFT by Bennet offer the possibility to participate (for the first time) in a competition that puts up for grabs 6 NFTs whose last value on the market is between 700 and 1,900 euros based on a public listing: every single NFT, in fact, has a history of multiple trades and plotted on Openseaon which they were purchased specifically to be raffled off.

These 6 NFTs were originally “minted” (i.e. “produced on the blockchain”) and then put up for auction on Opensea by prestigious international brands such as Adidas, Nike, Gucci and The Sandbox. The 6 NFTs are in fact individual pieces part of the well-known Adidas Originals, RTFKT-Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks, 10 KTFGucci Grail collections as well as from the well-known Metaverse The Sandbox.

The NFT o Non Fungible Tokens, born as tools to digitize collectible objects which in 2021 generated a expenditure of about 41 billion dollars and they are becoming one interesting tool for the enhancement of brands and the creation of added value.