Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price Slightly Declined, The Transaction Is Better Than Yesterday

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 21, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 4030 yuan and the billet 3590 yuan was 440 yuan, an increase of 50 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on September 21, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 3910 yuan and the basis of the main futures thread closing at 3664 yuan was 271 yuan, which was 25 yuan narrower than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 21, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,430 yuan, down 17 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 4,035 yuan, down 14 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing high-speed wire (6mm) is 4,840 yuan, down 10 yuan; 3-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification is 4,080 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high-speed wire is 4,390 yuan, down 20 yuan; 3-grade rebar is 3,870 yuan, 20 yuan off.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,030 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 8,500 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream building materials resources in Hangzhou dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3,910 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,550 tons on September 21, an increase of 900 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was still average. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market dropped today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4160-4180 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4130-4150 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4110-4120 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 22.

