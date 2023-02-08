Paola Andrea Ramírez, wife of Henry Enrique Muñoz Cáceres, alerted the authorities about the disappearance of her partner, of whom all traces have been lost since Friday afternoon, January 3.

The merchant was traveling along the so-called “Sovereignty Trail,” along with another merchant identified as José Domingo Aguilar Rivera, known as “Wilo,” about whom there is no information.

It was learned that the men carried out vehicle purchase and sale businesses and traveled along the aforementioned route with a vehicle that they intended to sell in the city of Cúcuta.

Authorities are aware of the disappearance and are conducting investigations to establish the whereabouts of the two men.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

