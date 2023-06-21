They detect noises in the search area of ​​the Titan submersible as the deadline approaches

The United States Coast Guard confirmed through his Twitter account that a Canadian P-8 Plane, involved in the search for the Titan submersible OcenGate missing in the Atlantic with five people on board, detected underwater noises in the surrounding area.

“As a result, ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) operations relocated in an attempt to explore the source of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue,” the US institution said on social media.

Canadian aircraft detected underwater noise in the search area of ​​the Titan submersible in the Atlantic.

However, the Coast Guard He assured that the information will be used to organize future search plans.

Chain CNN It also reported that banging was detected, according to an internal US government memo, but that the document did not clarify when the noises were heard, for how long, or what might have caused them.

In this search operation we have used three C-17 transport aircraft to move support teams and commercial submersibles from Buffalo, New York, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, to help with the rescue effort, a spokesman for the U.S. Army said. US Air Mobility Command.

The Canadian military said it provided a patrol plane and two surface ships, including one that specializes in dive medicine.

Rescuers and organizations involved have been forced to redouble the search because, even in the best of circumstances, the submarine could run out of oxygen this Thursday morning.

After reporting the noises, the United States Coast Guard also announced Wednesday that three new ships joined the search of the Titan.

the extensive lookup operation led by the US Coast Guard began Monday with the help of Canada. The company OceanGate Expeditionswhich operates the submersible, reported on Sunday to the authorities the disappearance of the device with five people on board: the pilot and four passengers.

According to British media, the five members of the crew are the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawoodyour son Sulemanthe British explorer Hamish Harding, the french explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

The submarine lost contact with the surface less than two hours after starting the dive.

On its website, OceanGate offers eight-day, seven-night voyages to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, priced at approximately $250,000.

The luxury liner’Titanic‘ is located about 600 kilometers from the coast of Newfoundlandin Canada, at a depth of 3.800 metros under the sea surface. Her shipwreck occurred in 1912 and ended up with more than 1.500 muertosalthough the remains of the wreck were not located until 1985.

Rescue

A vessel capable of operating underwater drones and several planes from the US Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces, equipped with high technology, are part of the operation that works around the clock to find the submersible.

“Our crews from the Coast Guard and from the US and Canadian governments and the private sector have been working day and night to bring all the capabilities we have to find the submersible and locate these people,” he said Tuesday in an interview in ABC News John MaugerCommander of the Coast Guard.

Throughout the night, he said, several planes have flown over the search area, located approximately 1,450 kilometers from Cape Cod in Massachusetts, where it is presumed that the submersible could be found. It could be on the surface or underwater, as deep as a few 4.000 metros.

“As we continue with the search, we are expanding our capabilities to also be able to search underwater and now we have a commercial vessel with remotely operated vehicles” (aquatic drones), he explained.

In statements to the press from the PentagonDeputy Defense Spokesperson, Sabrina Singhexplained this Tuesday that the department is helping in the search work and that since Monday there have been two C-130 planes flying over the area.

“Later today, another C-130 from the Air National Guard (a reserve military corps) will join the search and conduct flights over the area,” he said.

With information from EFE and AFP

