At the Alta Complejidad clinic in Valledupar, José David Simanca González, 26, is in a serious state of health as a result of several firearm impacts from which he was wounded.

The bullet attack was registered in the block D house 5 of the Urbanization Porvenir, in the south of this capital, on Thursday night.

The victim’s sentimental partner told the authorities that they were both in the house when a subject arrived on foot and fired without saying a word at Simanca González.

Initially, this man was treated in the Emergency Department of the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, San Martín headquarters, and was later referred to the clinic.

The authorities indicated that it records judicial notes for the crimes of carrying weapons and extortion.

