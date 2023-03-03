Home News They entered his house and wounded him with several shots.
News

They entered his house and wounded him with several shots.

by admin
They entered his house and wounded him with several shots.

At the Alta Complejidad clinic in Valledupar, José David Simanca González, 26, is in a serious state of health as a result of several firearm impacts from which he was wounded.

The bullet attack was registered in the block D house 5 of the Urbanization Porvenir, in the south of this capital, on Thursday night.

The victim’s sentimental partner told the authorities that they were both in the house when a subject arrived on foot and fired without saying a word at Simanca González.

Initially, this man was treated in the Emergency Department of the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, San Martín headquarters, and was later referred to the clinic.

The authorities indicated that it records judicial notes for the crimes of carrying weapons and extortion.

See also  Brollo is already looking to the 2023 regional teams: no foreclosure on the deployment

You may also like

He killed his wife with 71 stab wounds,...

Peasants freed the 84 kidnapped in San Vicente...

【Qin Peng Observation】Baby voluntarily donates kidney for transplantation?Think...

‘Ndrangheta: former governor Misericordia Isola – Calabria is...

Samarios protest again against Gustavo Petro’s reforms

Ex Ilva: Taranto associations, outraged by the ok...

policemen were released

Youth and work: the paradoxes of Romania /...

Colombia already has a team for the Copa...

Ministerial Eurofighter 2023: “the most important European program...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy