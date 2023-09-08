Home » They find a charred body in El Calvario
They find a charred body in El Calvario

After responding to a fire that occurred in the center of Cali, the Volunteer Fire Department discovered the bodies of a person and a canine incinerated.

The fire broke out in a lot in the El Calvario neighborhood, where firefighters arrived responding to a call for an alleged emergency due to burning garbage and found the charred remains.

The emergency occurred in the sector between 12th Street and 13th Street.

Regarding this discovery, Corporal Marco Gómez, coordinator of the Cali Fire Operations Center, said that upon arriving at the site they found a large column of smoke and a garbage fire in an uninhabited home.

The corporal indicated that “when controlling the fire, a person was found without vital signs. Also, a canine is found in this place.”

According to the corporal, the remains were inside a building and upon arrival they had already been consumed by flames.

The Cali Fire Department responded to the emergency with a fire extinguishing machine, an ambulance and six units.

Once the discovery was made, they called the authorities who inspected the body of the cremated person in order to know the identity of the victim and the circumstances of his death.

Among the first hypotheses that are used is that it would be a street dweller.

The emergency occurred around noon in this area of ​​the capital of the Valley where a demolition process is underway.

Neighbors in the area indicated that it has become a garbage dump and there is no one to exercise control.

Worry

The authorities are concerned about the fires that have been occurring in the capital of the Valley and that have increased during this summer season.

The city’s firefighters have had to face several fires that have occurred in recent months in the hills of Cali.

The authorities have called to prevent forest fires.

In addition to the hills, lots located in Ciudad Meléndez and Valle del Lili have been affected, which have the authorities in a state of alarm.

This has to do with the fact that the community of these Cali sectors affected by this situation, denounce a possible burning of these properties by third parties.

This type of fire causes significant damage to the flora and fauna of the city and the region.

