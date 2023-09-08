This September? Let’s start from sleep

Ready for #backtoschool? What if we lived this year differently? Let’s stop our #good resolutions: no #detox or #remiseenforme, and let’s start again with training our #sleep.

💤 Sleeping little and badly affects #hormones: it increases hunger and reduces satiety (ghrelin and leptin). Good sleep, on the other hand, regulates the circadian rhythm, promoting physical fitness, reducing anxiety and depression and increasing physical and mental performance.

🤔 What to do then? Here are 3 tips:

🌡️ DINNER 2-4 HOURS BEFORE BEDTIME: when we eat, our body temperature rises as blood flows to the stomach and intestines to aid digestion. And to sleep deeply it is essential to give it time to come down.

☀️ GET FULL OF LIGHT IN THE MORNING: The first ray of light synchronizes the internal clock to “morning”. Eat breakfast as you work, if possible, near a source of sunlight. The more time we spend in natural light, the less sensitive we are to artificial light. In this regard, in the evening, turn off the ceiling lights and turn on the table lights.

⏰ WAKE UP EARLY AND GO TO SLEEP EARLY: the urge to go to bed increases for every hour we are awake and for each of these we should sleep 20-30 minutes. Do your math!

💥 Shall we revolutionize this #September? What do you say?

Photo: Valentina Celeste

