New ambassador of Iskra Association | Info

On the occasion of “Golden September”, the month of support for children and adolescents with cancer, members of the “Iskra” Association of Parents of Children with Malignant Diseases celebrated seven years since the beginning of the work of the “Iskra” Parents’ House.

On this occasion, a workshop on making healthy sweets was held and the new ambassador of the Association was promoted actor Enis Bešlagić.

The president of the “Iskra” Association, Miladin Berić, told Srna that a workshop on making healthy sweets was held in cooperation with Zoran Glišić, the founder of the first healthy pastry shop in Banja Luka, which was attended by children and parents who are currently staying at the Parents’ House.

“Today we promoted another ambassador of our Association, the actor Enis Bešlagić, the previous and current ambassador is still the handball player Mladen Bojinović, since two and a half months ago”, Beric said.

Berić pointed out that both ambassadors will advocate for the well-being and better position of children with cancer and their families in the social community, all in accordance with the mission, vision and goal of the Association.

He stated that the Parent House “Iskra” has seven apartments that have been fully occupied for a long time.

Berić added that tonight as part of the celebration of “Golden September” in East Sarajevo on Sokolac, distribution of promotional material will be organized / information leaflets, balloons, gold ribbons, association badges/.

He stated that on the occasion of the celebration of “Golden September”, volunteers and young people of the “Iskra” Association will distribute gold ribbons, promotional material and balloons tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Trg Krajine in Banja Luka with the aim of drawing public attention to the problems faced by families and children with cancer.

Berić said that tomorrow from 8:00 p.m. until midnight, the Banski Dvor Cultural Center building and the Banjaluka City Administration building, as well as the Green Bridge, will be illuminated in gold, the symbolic color of children suffering from malignant diseases.

He invited citizens to take photos next to the illuminated buildings and post photos under the hashtags #lightupgold and #zasvetlizlatno/zasviezlizlatno on social networks as a sign of support for little heroes with big hearts.

According to Berić, on September 16, an art workshop will be held in the courtyard of the Parents’ House, and the participants will be children suffering from and treated for malignant diseases in cooperation with visual artists.

Berić said that an educational-informative workshop is also planned for September, in which the participants will be primary school-age children and children cured of cancer from the Youth of the Republic of Srpska, in cooperation with the National University Library of the Republic of Srpska.

