After three days of searching, the lifeless body of Jeison Armando Cataño Cachay, the man who had disappeared in the waters of the Magdalena River, while enjoying a family outing, was found.

His body was found by riverside residents at night last Saturday, near the Potosí village in the municipality of Villavieja.

The 26-year-old man had been swept away by the tributary when he was bathing on a farm in the Villa Magdalena settlement in the north of the city.

As it was known, the man lived in the municipality of Yopal (Casanere), and was in Neiva meeting the family of his sentimental partner and taking a walk.

