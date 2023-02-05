England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)
West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
Chelsea want to reward 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher with an improved contract after refusing to let him leave in January. (Sun)
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have made enquiries about Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, following his omission from Chelsea’s Champions League squad. (Mail)
Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen. (Mirror)
Manchester City are set to give English defender Rico Lewis, 18, a bumper pay rise which would see him earn £25,000 a week. (Star)
Atletico Madrid want Wolves’ 20-year-old Spanish defender Hugo Bueno. (AS via Sport Witness)
Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs that have shown interest in Barcelona’s 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati, but Bayern Munich are most keen. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)
Arsenal are favourites to sign Leicester City’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, in the summer. (Teamtalk)
English keeper Anthony Patterson, 22, could leave Sunderland this summer. He is wanted by Wolves and Leicester City.(Sun)
Tottenham could make use of good relations with Atletico Madrid to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 29, and 30-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Mail)
Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, from Manchester City.(Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)
Spain midfielder Isco, 30, is waiting for a proposal to his agents from Everton after his contract with Sevilla was terminated. (TuttoJuve – in Italian)