Home Sports Sunday’s transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
Sports

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

by admin
Sunday’s transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea want to reward 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher with an improved contract after refusing to let him leave in January. (Sun)external-link

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have made enquiries about Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, following his omission from Chelsea’s Champions League squad. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are set to give English defender Rico Lewis, 18, a bumper pay rise which would see him earn £25,000 a week. (Star)external-link

Atletico Madrid want Wolves’ 20-year-old Spanish defender Hugo Bueno. (AS via Sport Witness)external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs that have shown interest in Barcelona’s 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati, but Bayern Munich are most keen. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal are favourites to sign Leicester City’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, in the summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

English keeper Anthony Patterson, 22, could leave Sunderland this summer. He is wanted by Wolves and Leicester City.(Sun)external-link

Tottenham could make use of good relations with Atletico Madrid to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 29, and 30-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Mail)external-link

See also  Bonprix slips to Turin in the Super Cup, but enjoys a super Davis

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, from Manchester City.(Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Spain midfielder Isco, 30, is waiting for a proposal to his agents from Everton after his contract with Sevilla was terminated. (TuttoJuve – in Italian) external-link

The Star on Sunday back page
The Star on Sunday back page

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

NASCAR bans Ross Chastain ‘Hail Melon’ move at...

route, profile, schedule and TV of stage 5

Shirin van Anrooij of the Netherlands, world champion...

Formula 1: Sexist comments ‘do not reflect’ FIA...

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself...

Clippers, Christian Wood and D’Angelo Russell are also...

Transfer market, what are the best opportunities among...

GUY BERTIN, THE FIRST FRENCH TO WIN ON...

«I had three surgeries, but now I’m coming...

Garmin’s stylish new connected watch –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy