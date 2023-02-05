England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea want to reward 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher with an improved contract after refusing to let him leave in January. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have made enquiries about Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, following his omission from Chelsea’s Champions League squad. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are set to give English defender Rico Lewis, 18, a bumper pay rise which would see him earn £25,000 a week. (Star) external-link

Atletico Madrid want Wolves’ 20-year-old Spanish defender Hugo Bueno. (AS via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs that have shown interest in Barcelona’s 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati, but Bayern Munich are most keen. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are favourites to sign Leicester City’s Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, in the summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

English keeper Anthony Patterson, 22, could leave Sunderland this summer. He is wanted by Wolves and Leicester City.(Sun) external-link

Tottenham could make use of good relations with Atletico Madrid to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 29, and 30-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, from Manchester City.(Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Spain midfielder Isco, 30, is waiting for a proposal to his agents from Everton after his contract with Sevilla was terminated. (TuttoJuve – in Italian) external-link