They find the body of a woman at the entrance to the Quarries

News

He corpse of a woman was found among the mountains in the Río de Oro sector, at the entrance to Las Canteras on the side of the Portoviejo-Montecristi highway, a few meters from the toll station.

The discovery was made by people who were passing through the sector around noon this Thursday and immediately notified the authorities.

Police officers were mobilized to the site, who were in charge of removing the body and noticed that the victim had several wounds by the ball.

The woman did not carry documents.

Criminalistics personnel transferred the body to the forensic center of Manta to ascertain his identity and perform an autopsy.

In another fact: People who circulated on the road to the Quarries of the Picoazá parish of the city of portoviejoManabí province, found the body of a woman.

The event was recorded on June 20, 2023.

According to preliminary information from the Police, the victim had blows to his body and signs of suffocation.

Those who were circulating in the sector were the ones who found the under 16-year-old lying in the middle of the road.

