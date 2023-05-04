Home » They find the body of a woman under a bridge, she had several stab wounds
News

They find the body of a woman under a bridge, she had several stab wounds

by admin
They find the body of a woman under a bridge, she had several stab wounds

A woman was found lifeless under the Tocaría (Nunchía) river bridge, a community that was passing through the sector notified the authorities.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, had several stab wounds and after urgent actions, the body was transferred to the Legal Medicine headquarters in Yopal.

The victim of this violent death is fair-skinned, with long dark brown hair, a slim build, wearing a black blouse, black pants, and a Converse-type shoe on the right foot.

Authorities indicated that the motives for this homicide are yet to be established.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  The Attitude of Canadian League of Legends Community to Drafts

You may also like

The search continues for the missing aircraft in...

The strong recovery of the tourism market during...

Professionalization of Togolese football: the chairman of the...

BUND is suing against renewed heap expansion

Farc dissidents freed three kidnapped in Caquetá and...

Why a national land use plan? – TOGOTOPNEWS

Manufacturers must also provide the WEEE number on...

Burst!A shooting in Jiangyin City where the suspect...

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Xiaotaixiang loves mommy and...

After four and a half months: the elevator...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy