They find the body of a woman under a bridge, she had several stab wounds

A woman was found lifeless under the Tocaría (Nunchía) river bridge, a community that was passing through the sector notified the authorities.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, had several stab wounds and after urgent actions, the body was transferred to the Legal Medicine headquarters in Yopal.

The victim of this violent death is fair-skinned, with long dark brown hair, a slim build, wearing a black blouse, black pants, and a Converse-type shoe on the right foot.

Authorities indicated that the motives for this homicide are yet to be established.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

