On a military bridge located between the villages of Entre Río and San Miguel in the village of Caracolicito, municipality of El Copey, they found the lifeless body of Harold Andrés Steel Murillo, attacked with a firearm under unknown circumstances.

The inhabitants of the area They found the corpse lying down and notified the National Police being approximately 8 in the morning on Tuesday.

Coordination is carried out with the National Army to carry out the displacement, upon arriving at the site at 11:20 a.m., a male person is observed lying on the roadwho wore a red sweater, blue jeans, and an orange shirt with gray stripes”, reported the authorities.

The 42-year-old man had an immobilizer on one of his legs and had a vest. According to the community, he apparently worked in the area. The members of the Sijín assumed the investigation and analyzed the violent scene.

