Bradley Beal scored 36 and the Washington Wizards ended their three-game losing streak with a 117-97 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Beal produced 13/15 from the field and finished just one point short of his season-high. He also recorded seven assists and six rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington and Corey Kispert added 16.

In the Pistons we find 20 from Hayes with 7 assists, 16 for McGruder.