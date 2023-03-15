China will hold joint maritime exercises with Russia and Iran in the Gulf of Oman between today and March 19. This was announced by Beijing’s defense ministry in a statement released to state media. The joint maritime exercise, known as “Security Bond 2023”, was built on two other similar exercises held in 2019 and 2022 and China has sent the guided missile destroyer Nanning to the operation. The exercises, reads the note from the Chinese Defense Ministry, “will help deepen concrete cooperation between the Navies of the participating countries, further demonstrate the will and ability to jointly maintain maritime security” and will serve to give “positive energy” to regional peace and stability.