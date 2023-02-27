Home News They found a woman dead in Valledupar
They found a woman dead in Valledupar

The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office was in charge of the investigation into the causes that left Diana Patricia Cuello Padilla dead, found lying inside her home located in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar.

The woman was found by the authorities who arrived due to an emergency call made by the residents residing on Calle 7c in the sector.

“According to what the residents stated, the person (the deceased) had not left his home for days and today (Sunday) they felt strong putrefied odors, for which they gave notice,” the Police reported.

The woman’s body did not show injuries to the naked eye because it was in a high state of decomposition. Therefore, it will be the task of Legal Medicine professionals to establish the causes of death.

However, the first hypotheses suggest that it was natural causes because some time ago Diana Cuello underwent open heart surgery.

