Augsburg: Three dead after gun attack

Shots were fired in a house in Bavaria. There are three dead and two injured. The background is still completely unclear.

According to the police, a man shot three people in an apartment building in the Augsburg district: two women and one man. He seriously injured two other people on Friday evening.

The 64-year-old was arrested after the crime in Langweid, Bavaria, according to the police headquarters in Swabia North in consultation with the public prosecutor’s office. The background to the crime is currently still the subject of investigations.

Around 7:15 p.m., the suspect killed three people with a firearm in an apartment building on Schubertstrasse, the statement said. It was two women aged 49 and 72 and a 52-year-old man. He then went to another house on Hochvogelstrasse and injured a 32-year-old and a 44-year-old with a firearm. The two are currently being treated in a hospital. (dpa)

