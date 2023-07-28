Michelle Causo murder: one hundred devastate the killer’s house in Primavalle

What the police station feared could end in the worst way has happened. The tension at the demonstration for Michelle Causo tonight, in the Primavalle district in Rome, resulted in a raid on the house of the arrested person. Exactly one month ago the 17-year-old was killed by the same age Oliver DS and her body left in a cart on the street. “Where is the state? They killed a girl! Justice!» shouted some young people present at the procession to remember the girl. And then they blocked traffic for a few minutes, even hitting a stationary car. “You can’t pass here!” they shouted, forcing the vehicles to reverse. The procession, which was also attended by Michelle’s parents and her boyfriend, had left from the church of Santa Maria della Presentation to reach the place where the girl’s body was found on 28 June. However, when the event was about to close, something went wrong.

The deviation of some demonstrators and the blitz in via Dusmet

A group of demonstrators diverted to via Dusmet, where Michelle was killed and where the 17-year-old now under arrest for her murder lived. A blitz of a few minutes, shouting insults and leaving signs at the entrance that read “Stop the Violence”. Up to that moment the gestures, albeit threatening, did not arouse particular concerns, except that some people violently opened the door to the building. They forced the seals of the apartment, currently still under seizure, and entered, damaging it. The Scientific Police filmed all the participants. There would be a hundred, all between 15 and 18 years old. Many of them, already identified, will be reported.

