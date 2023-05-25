They guarantee food in schools in the Valley

Students from the 34 non-certified municipalities of the Valley are guaranteed food delivery despite the crisis in the region due to the lack of natural gas.

The Valle’s Secretary of Education, Ana Janneth Ibarra, confirmed that the School Meals Program is insured in the apartment despite the gas contingency that is being experienced due to gas shortages.

With the delivery of gas cylinders, the Government of Valle del Cauca guarantees the continuity of the service in the dining rooms of educational institutions in 34 municipalities with the preparation of PAE rations.

So far, the provision of the service has been normal, allowing it to reach nearly 120,000 students from non-certified municipalities.

This was stated by Ana Janneth Ibarra, Valle’s Secretary of Education, who reported that “from the moment information about the restriction of natural gas in southwestern Colombia became known, we activated contingency plans for these cases.”

The official explained thatoperators have provided an additional supply of propane gas to guarantee the operation of the kitchens and the preparation of the food that is provided to our students in the three modalities: prepared on site, industrialized and single day”.

Waiting

For the moment, the guidelines of the national government are awaited to overcome this eventuality.

Ana Janneth Ibarra stated that “for now, We will continue to provide this service to 100 percent of enrolled students in our 148 educational institutions in the department”.

The secretary recalled that the daily ration of the PAE School Food Program is guaranteed from the first day of class in Valle del Cauca.

The School Food Program has been one of the priorities of the government of Clara Luz Roldán, within its social programs that it advances in the department.

