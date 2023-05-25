Home » Lottery dedicates raffle to Salvadoran Farmer – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The raffle began with the words of Hector Aguiar, general manager of the National Charity Lottery who expressed.

“We want to express our most sincere gratitude to all those who tune in to witness this raffle dedicated to a fundamental sector for our country, such as Salvadoran farmers; men and women who, day after day, get up very early to work the fields and grow the food that we consume daily in Salvadoran homes,” he said.

People who are engaged in agriculture form a vital force for the nation. Their hard work and dedication allow us to have a variety of foods on our tables. The commitment and support of the Government of President Nayib Bukele towards the agricultural sector, through the management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, seeks to respond to the needs of the population and recognize the importance of the agricultural reactivation of our country.

During the administration of the president, the Agricultural Rescue Master Plan has been implemented, a comprehensive strategy that aims to stimulate investment, productivity, diversification and the generation of added value in the sector, according to the authorities, the plan It is based on the principles of innovation and modernization, understanding that in order to achieve sustainable development it is necessary to adapt to changes in the environment and take advantage of the opportunities that arise, with the commitment to provide farmers with the necessary tools so that they can face current challenges. .

“Today, with this raffle dedicated to the men and women who till the land to make life sprout, we express our deep gratitude and appreciation. For this reason, this week we have distributed thousands of twenties with a representative image of their tireless dedication, which is essential for the progress of our nation and support of our population”, explained Aguiar.

This Wednesday’s drawing has great prizes: third place is $10,000, second place is $20,000 and first prize is $175,000. In each of the draws, the Lottery provides customers with more than 12,000 chances to win.

