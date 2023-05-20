They hijacked a business person in Istanbul at home! – Recent news

Cekmekoy’A masked and armed person who entered the house of a business person in Istanbul, put a gun to the head of the business person’s wife and daughter, took the jewelery worth 320 thousand Euros, some money and the car in the garage of the house and disappeared.

Çekmeköy District Gendarmerie Command, which started work on the incident, and DEPARTMENT teams found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the forest. In the examinations at the house, the teams did not find any fingerprints or evidence. Expanding their work, the teams focused on the suspicion that the incident may have taken place with the guidance and help of an insider, due to the lack of camera recordings, the theft that took place on a Sunday when there were no officers working at home, and the fact that there were only 2 women in the house.

THE THEFT PERSON IS THE DRIVER OF THE BUSINESS PERSON

As a result of the work carried out by the gendarmerie teams on employees who know the inside of the house and the location of the safe very well; the driver of the house, Ş.P., has been abroad frequently recently and has spent more than normal, Uskudar’It was determined that he had a jewelery shop exchanged recently, gave some of the jewelery as a gift to his foreign national lover İ.K., and took some of it abroad.

The driver Ş.P., who was determined to be the planner and instigator of the theft, was caught with some of the stolen jewels in his house in Ümraniye. Confessing his crime in his statement, the driver Ş.P. said that he has been working with the business person for about 6 years, that he first gained his trust, and that he knew the interior of the house well. Ş.P stated that he directed his accomplice M.Ç., that he bought some of the jewelery as a gift to his foreign lover İ.K., and gave the other part to his accomplice M.Ç.

2 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN THE INCIDENT

The JASAT teams, tracking the stolen jewels, caught İ.K. abroad, and his accomplice M.Ç. in Izmir with the stolen jewels. The instigator of the incident, S.P. and the perpetrator M.Ç. were arrested by the judicial authorities and sent to prison, while the stolen jewelry and money were handed over to the business person.

