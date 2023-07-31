Home » They identify critical points more prone to fires – breaking latest news
In Saraguro, they carry out different prevention campaigns.

August and September are usually the months most prone to forest fires. In different cantons of the province of Loja, contingency plans are activated to act and reduce the scourges in critical points.

The panorama in most of the cantons of the province is the same. The fires occur due to uncontrolled agricultural burning and the misuse of fire, as indicated by some province fire chiefs in dialogue with Diario Crónica.

Pablo González Muñoz, from the Saraguro Fire Department, pointed out that, with the support of various institutions, they execute prevention plans.

Through training aimed at citizens, representatives of parish governments and farmers.

Incidence

In Saraguro, in parishes such as Manú, Urdaneta, El Tablón, San Pablo de Tenta, Celen, Selva Alegre and Lluzhapa, the problem occurs with greater incidence.

González Muñoz noted that, so far in 2023, they report 10 forest fires. “The figure is lower than in previous years.”

During the training talks, they also socialize regarding the sanctions, risk and danger of causing the scourges in a premeditated way.

Incidence

In Calvas the situation is the same, Cesar Ludeña Sánchez, head of the Fire Department in that jurisdiction, noted that they have started prevention campaigns.

The highest incidence “is due to uncontrolled burning, without the necessary security measures.”

In sectors like Lucero, Utuana and Colaisaca, where the burning of farms for planting is common, there are greater inconveniences.

Introduce

So far in 2023, in this canton, 10 fires have occurred, but they were controlled. He recommended carrying out the burning in the morning, before 08:00.

See also  Stalking to peers, a group of 15-year-old girls arrested in Brescia

“Being in the summer stage, the number of fires increases,” said Ludeña Sánchez. (YO)

Given

Among the recommendations: avoid playing with fire; never light a fire in the dry season; do not burn garbage, sugar cane residues, remains of crops or brush; use water and earth to completely put out the fire.

