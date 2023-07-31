22-year-old woman ordered the murder of a man who allegedly exceeded her

A new case of intolerance was revealed in recent days. A 22-year-old woman was captured after being found responsible for the death of a 50-year-old man, in events that took place at the beginning of 2023 in Bucaramanga (Santander).

The victim, identified as Raúl Ómar Rengifo Gómez, was inside a commercial establishment in the Santander capital when he allegedly groped the 22-year-old woman. The defendant stated that the subject “touched her buttocks” when she was about to leave the place, which is why she made her claim, but that did not generate a major reaction from the 50-year-old man.

The woman would have left the place, according to witnesses of the events, obviously upset, and returned a few minutes later accompanied by four men who, once they noticed the presence of the 50-year-old subject, attacked his integrity. With sharp weapons, the accused pounced on the victim, who received a fatal wound near her neck.

The judicial report revealed that a security camera in the sector recorded the moment in which the woman, who remains under the power of the authorities, is observed arriving at the place where the 50-year-old man was attacked, accompanied by the criminals who attacked to the subject.

According to the newspaper El Nuevo Día, in the recordings it could be seen how the victim would have suffered, in addition to the wound with the sharp weapon, multiple fists and kicks by the 22-year-old woman. After being attacked, the subject was transferred to a nearby care center, but upon arrival there he did not have vital signs.

Wave of crimes in Santander

In another of the events marked by violence in Santander, on July 27, 2023, the authorities noticed the presence of a corpse on one of the sides of the road that connects the municipality of Lebrija with Barrancabermeja, exactly over kilometer 115 of the road section.

After carrying out the pertinent studies, Legal Medicine agents identified the victim as Mario Alberto Larrota Rodríguez, better known by the alias Tote. The remains of him registered multiple wounds perpetrated with a knife in the neck, chest and abdomen, in events that, according to the authorities, would be related to the constant confrontations between criminal gangs that operate in the sector.

“This subject had been captured four times this year, for the crimes of trafficking and possession of narcotics and illegal possession of weapons. In the middle of the prosecution process, he was handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office and the investigations against him are still ongoing,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Garzón, commander of the 3rd District of Girón of the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police, regarding the aforementioned crime.

These events represent the problem that Santander registers with respect to the high homicide rates. And it is that only in Bucaramanga, by March 2023, 30 homicides had been registered, according to figures provided by Legal Medicine, ranking as one of the cities with the highest insecurity rates in the country. The figures indicate that the capital of Santander reported a homicide every three days, higher numbers than those of 2022 (27 cases) and 2021 (24 cases).

In addition, covering the entire department of Santander, in the first 90 days of 2023, 116 homicides were registered. Barrancabermeja was the population most affected by this phenomenon, reporting 38 homicides, followed by Bucaramanga with 30. Girón and Floridablanca registered eight cases each, while in Puerto Wilches and Sabana de Torres there were six events of this magnitude. with Infobae

