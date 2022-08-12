[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time on August 11, 2022]South Korea has been hit by heavy rain since the 8th. According to statistics released by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters today (11th), as of 6:00 a.m. that day, the heavy rain in the central region of South Korea caused 11 deaths. 8 people were missing, 18 people were injured, and 982 people in 548 households were affected. President Yoon Seok-yue said that the amount of rainfall this heavy rain has hit a record high since South Korea started meteorological observation 115 years ago, and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the heavy rain.

Yonhap News Agency reported that compared with the data released at 11:00 p.m. on the 10th, the death toll increased by one, and the number of injuries decreased by one due to repeated counting. Among the dead, 6 were in Seoul City, 3 were in Gyeonggi-do, and 2 were in Gangwon-do; among the missing, 3 were in Seoul, 3 in Gyeonggi-do, and 2 in Won-ju, Gangwon-do; 18 people were injured in the disaster, all in Gyeonggi road.

Yin Xiyue inspected the scene of the semi-underground apartment where people were killed on the 9th and admitted that South Korea “suffered a lot of losses”. (click to watch related video)

Three of the dead in Seoul were trapped in flooded semi-underground dwellings, according to the interior ministry. The three were a teenage girl, her mother and an aunt.

Yin Xiyue told officials at a government meeting to pay special attention to the most vulnerable. “People with financial difficulties and mobility issues are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters,” he said.

As of today, 2,590 households with 5,279 people in five districts of Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi-do, Gangwon-do and Chungcheongnam-do have been evacuated to safe areas, of which 548 households and 982 people have been placed in temporary living facilities. (click to watch related video)

Due to the public facilities affected by the torrential rain, 17 tracks in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province were flooded; 9 dams burst; 46 landslides; 15 each of the upper and lower sewer facilities and water conservancy facilities were damaged; Loss of 40 cases.

In terms of private facilities, 3,755 houses and shops were flooded, mainly in Seoul (3,453), and 26 houses in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do were flooded; 9 retaining walls collapsed, 40 sediments accumulated, and 25 mudslides occurred. The flooded area of ​​crops is 305 hectares.

In addition, there were 46 power outages due to the disaster, 44 of which have been restored. Of the 4,047 damaged facilities, 92.4% were repaired.

As of 9:00 am on the 10th, according to the statistics of the Insurance Association, 6,853 vehicles have applied for compensation, and the estimated compensation amount is 85.59 billion won.

In order to help speed up the claim settlement process, the Korea Financial Services Commission said on the 10th that it will launch a rapid payment system for damages to its own vehicles. According to Yonhap News Agency, the committee is ready to provide financial support.

In addition, for the store owners affected by this torrential rain, the committee plans to provide support by extending the repayment period of existing loans and providing emergency living stabilization funds.

Although the weather in the Seoul area turned fine on the 10th, the cloudy rain area continued to bring heavy rain to the Daejeon and Chungcheong-do areas. The maximum rainfall reached more than 300mm, and the disaster situation may further expand.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

