Home News Han Yu’s highest rainfall record in the past 100 years has caused 11 deaths. Yin Xiyue apologizes | heavy rain | South Korea | Seoul
News

Han Yu’s highest rainfall record in the past 100 years has caused 11 deaths. Yin Xiyue apologizes | heavy rain | South Korea | Seoul

by admin
Han Yu’s highest rainfall record in the past 100 years has caused 11 deaths. Yin Xiyue apologizes | heavy rain | South Korea | Seoul

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time on August 11, 2022]South Korea has been hit by heavy rain since the 8th. According to statistics released by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters today (11th), as of 6:00 a.m. that day, the heavy rain in the central region of South Korea caused 11 deaths. 8 people were missing, 18 people were injured, and 982 people in 548 households were affected. President Yoon Seok-yue said that the amount of rainfall this heavy rain has hit a record high since South Korea started meteorological observation 115 years ago, and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the heavy rain.

Yonhap News Agency reported that compared with the data released at 11:00 p.m. on the 10th, the death toll increased by one, and the number of injuries decreased by one due to repeated counting. Among the dead, 6 were in Seoul City, 3 were in Gyeonggi-do, and 2 were in Gangwon-do; among the missing, 3 were in Seoul, 3 in Gyeonggi-do, and 2 in Won-ju, Gangwon-do; 18 people were injured in the disaster, all in Gyeonggi road.

Yin Xiyue inspected the scene of the semi-underground apartment where people were killed on the 9th and admitted that South Korea “suffered a lot of losses”. (click to watch related video)

Three of the dead in Seoul were trapped in flooded semi-underground dwellings, according to the interior ministry. The three were a teenage girl, her mother and an aunt.

Yin Xiyue told officials at a government meeting to pay special attention to the most vulnerable. “People with financial difficulties and mobility issues are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters,” he said.

See also  Shandong Higher People's Court claims that derailment cannot be divorced and is shelled | Absurd | Hot Discussion
A worker cleans up standing water at the historic Namseong Market in Seoul’s Gangnam district on August 9, 2022. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
South Korean soldiers clear the rubble of a residential area in Seoul on August 10, 2022. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

As of today, 2,590 households with 5,279 people in five districts of Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi-do, Gangwon-do and Chungcheongnam-do have been evacuated to safe areas, of which 548 households and 982 people have been placed in temporary living facilities. (click to watch related video)

Due to the public facilities affected by the torrential rain, 17 tracks in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province were flooded; 9 dams burst; 46 landslides; 15 each of the upper and lower sewer facilities and water conservancy facilities were damaged; Loss of 40 cases.

In terms of private facilities, 3,755 houses and shops were flooded, mainly in Seoul (3,453), and 26 houses in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do were flooded; 9 retaining walls collapsed, 40 sediments accumulated, and 25 mudslides occurred. The flooded area of ​​crops is 305 hectares.

In addition, there were 46 power outages due to the disaster, 44 of which have been restored. Of the 4,047 damaged facilities, 92.4% were repaired.

A car is damaged on a sidewalk after floating in heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, August 9, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

As of 9:00 am on the 10th, according to the statistics of the Insurance Association, 6,853 vehicles have applied for compensation, and the estimated compensation amount is 85.59 billion won.

In order to help speed up the claim settlement process, the Korea Financial Services Commission said on the 10th that it will launch a rapid payment system for damages to its own vehicles. According to Yonhap News Agency, the committee is ready to provide financial support.

In addition, for the store owners affected by this torrential rain, the committee plans to provide support by extending the repayment period of existing loans and providing emergency living stabilization funds.

See also  [National Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week]In-depth discussion on the development and impact of artificial intelligence security The artificial intelligence security industry development forum successfully held the Sichuan News Channel-Sichuan News Network

Although the weather in the Seoul area turned fine on the 10th, the cloudy rain area continued to bring heavy rain to the Daejeon and Chungcheong-do areas. The maximum rainfall reached more than 300mm, and the disaster situation may further expand.

Flood-damaged cars are seen on the street after heavy rain in Seoul’s Gangnam district on August 9, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Flood-damaged cars are seen on the street after heavy rain in Seoul’s Gangnam district on August 9, 2022. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – AUGUST 9: People clear debris at a traditional market damaged by flooding after heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, on August 9, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Floodwater partially submerges sheltered seating (white) near a floating restaurant (back) where the Han River normally flows, in Seoul, August 10, 2022. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Partially submerged road signs are seen as the submerged Han River flows over a bridge in Seoul, August 10, 2022. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/11/a103499729.html

You may also like

Goletta Verde, 10 areas of the Fvg analyzed:...

Adhering to Great Unity and Great Unity to...

Fascism, foreign policy, public accounts: how Meloni’s line...

Mace: music and psychedelia are my cure –...

The trajectory of 4 new confirmed cases in...

Cuorgnè, last farewell to the artist Mezzanatto

Nearly 100 purchasing groups were welcomed on the...

Massacre of Stazzema, Mattarella: “Inconceivable inhumanity”

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News

A storm brings Stromboli to its knees: massive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy