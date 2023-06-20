Petro has traveled abroad on average twice a month

HIS FIRST international tour went to Peru. She arrived on August 29, 2022 where she met with Pedro Castillo, then president of that country, and participated in the meeting of the XXII Andean Presidential Council.

There, issues of binational cooperation on trade, borders, security and environment, among others, were discussed.

Subsequently, on September 18, the president traveled to New York to participate in the United Nations Assembly. In his first speech before the multilateral entity, he harshly criticized the world economic order and raised the need to change the focus of the fight against drugs, as well as to accelerate the fight against climate change from a more balanced geopolitical perspective.

Venezuela

Two months later, on November 1, President Petro traveled to Venezuela in search of a meeting with his counterpart Nicolás Maduro. The Colombian executive highlighted minutes before his flight that the presidents of the two nations had not met for 6 years.

“We have talked then that this border recovers its commercial vigor. We plan to hold a meeting of Colombian and Venezuelan businessmen in Cartagena, returning our visit here,” Petro and Maduro communicated in a joint statement. Until now, the head of the Chavista regime has not come to our country.

Egypt

The next trip was on November 6, when President Petro attended the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Within the decalogue of proposals, Petro asserted that the solution is a world without oil and without coal.

France

On the tenth day of that same month, the meeting was held in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. Petro invited to form large national coalitions on the planet, “because humanity has to fight against the interest rate, reiterating that the climate crisis is the product of economic mismanagement.”

Mexico

Closing the year 2022, on November 24, in order to strengthen bilateral relations, the national executive met with his counterpart Andrés López Obrador, President of Mexico, to discuss the consular and migration situation of Colombians residing or visiting that country.

Brazil

The year 2023 began with the accompaniment of the Head of State to the presidential inauguration of Lula da Silva, on January 1 in Brasilia, Brazil; where, in addition, they held a meeting with the objective of advancing in the relaunch of binational relations, which includes issues such as the environment, the new anti-drug policy, the energy transition and regional economic integration.

returned to Venezuela

Later, that same month, the second meeting between the presidents of Colombia and Venezuela took place. On January 7, in Caracas, the presidents made an exhaustive review of the fundamental issues of the bilateral relationship, among them, that Venezuela as a guarantor country will support the Colombian government in its objective of implementing the peace policy.

Chile

That same month, on January 9, the meeting between Chilean President Gabriel Boric and the Colombian head of state was held. Both leaders, in Santiago, expressed their solidarity and firmer support for the Government of Brazil, headed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressing their rejection of the attempt by some sectors, as determined, to ignore the legitimacy of the last presidential election in That country.

Swiss

Continuing with President Gustavo Petro’s January travel agenda, on the 17th he participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), which brings together heads of state and government every year, as well as world leaders and multilateral organizations, to those who presented Colombia’s proposals to face the climate crisis.

On the same tour, upon his arrival in France, on January 20, the President of the Republic spoke about the future of hydrocarbon exploitation and exploration contracts, as well as the process that he has been carrying out so that the country has great potential for export of clean energy.

Argentina

Carrying out the sixth trip so far in the first month of 2023, President Gustavo Petro arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 24 to participate in the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Ecuador

On the 31st of that month, the Head of State met with Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, to intervene in the XI Colombia-Ecuador Binational Cabinet, in which the two governments set the priorities of the common agenda and ratified the ties of brotherhood. and cooperation.

EE. UU.

While he did not travel in February, finally, on April 16, the meeting between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and Petro took place. At the White House, the US president emphasized joint work to address climate change, strengthening the economies of both countries and the fight against drug trafficking.

spain

On May 4, President Gustavo Petro arrived at the Adolfo Suárez Airport, Madrid-Barajas, as part of his state visit to that country. Issues such as ‘total peace’, the energy transition, sustainable tourism, infrastructure development and education were part of the President’s work agenda.

The president also met with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the Moncloa Palace, where he attended the signing of cooperation instruments between the two countries. He also attended the Chamber of Deputies and a gala dinner with the Kings of Spain.

Portugal

The following day, the president arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, in order to strengthen the bilateral relationship and the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Portugal ratified its support for “the efforts of the Colombian Government in the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, the reactivation of the dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and other ongoing dialogue initiatives.”

On his last day on the peninsula, the head of state met with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Portuguese president, and with businessman Pedro Soares dos Santos, CEO of the Portuguese company Jerónimo Martins (Ara stores in Colombia), who announced the opening this year of 230 new brand supermarkets.

Cuba

On June 9, the closing ceremony of the Third Cycle was held at the Peace Dialogues Table between the National Government and the ELN, in the Cubanacan Protocol Room, in Havana, Cuba.

The closing ceremony was headed by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, who traveled from Colombia to reaffirm the solidity of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues and to follow the important announcements made by the spokespersons of the delegations.

Germany

From June 14 to 17, President Petro began his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, where he met with the President of the European nation, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and with the directors of Parliament, to strengthen relations between the two countries.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed to promote the production and use of hydrogen in Colombia, and an agreement to repatriate the masks of the Kogui indigenous people from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta that are in a museum in Germany.

France, today’s trip

After his return to Colombia last Saturday, the head of state is preparing a new trip to Europe, this time to France for the second time this year. The intention is to participate in the New World Financial Impact forum, which will take place specifically in Paris.

The topics to be discussed during the forum will be the eradication of poverty and health. although it was not known what the topic of conversation would be. What is known is that the trip of the Colombian delegation will be from today until June 24.

