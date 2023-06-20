Berrettini’s odyssey: the forfeit at Queen’s causes him to collapse in the standings, Wimbledon is a mirage

A worst season for Matthew Berrettini it could not be imagined. You just 17 games played, of which 8 lost. the return ofinjury to the abs that kept him still for almost two months. Above all, perhaps it is what hurts the most, the farewell to two tournaments where the 27-year-old tennis player from Rome showed the best version of his talent. After leaving the field in tears Stuttgartdefeated in the first round by his friend Lorenzo SonegoBerrettini also had to retire from Queen’s, Atp 500 which is held on London grass courts. It’s bad for morale, it’s bad for the rankings: already today the blue is number 34 in the world, by the end of the week it could have collapsed even lower. Very far from his best ranking (number 6), very far from the times in which he appeared at Wimbledon among the favourites. Now surely he won’t even be seeded, but he will already be a miracle see him in the Grand Slam draw.

“I am really sad having to withdraw from the tournament and not having the opportunity to defend the title. I can’t wait to come back next year”. With these words Berrettini announced the forfait. The Roman has already had to give up several tournaments this year, after the stop in mid-April in Montecarlo: from the Internationals of Roma al Roland Garros. The long pause, however, seemed the preamble to a return in full form for the season on grass, the one on which Berrettini built his fortunes. Queen’s, the traditional event that precedes Wimbledon, had in fact been a land of conquest for the blue in the last two years: two triumphs consecutive. Even in Stuttgart Berrettini did not have never lost a match.

What were supposed to be the two preparatory tournaments for Wimbledon instead turned into a new nightmare. Now the conditions physical e psychological of Berrettini are an unknown. And the ascent for the 27-year-old Roman is always done harder: the new ranking excludes him from top 32, then from a spot as top seed at Wimbledon. The doubt, however, is whether the blue will be able to show up on the fields of theAll England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a condition decent. And the same goes for the future too: a low ranking means more difficult draws, going back up is complex. Especially for a tennis player dogged by injuries just at the time when his career was reaching its peakapex.

