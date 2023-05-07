Bundesliga: Hartberg rolls over WSG Tirol

The Tenth Hartberg, in which the offensive by Ruben Providence and Donis Avdijaj convinced, is now only one point behind the Tyroleans, who had one man less on the field in the second half. The game ran like on a slippery slope from the start only in the direction of the home team.

Because the guest defense was not solid from the start, the Hartbergers quickly took the lead. In the sixth minute Dominik Frieser ran alone on the right towards the penalty area and hung up for Providence, who was able to accompany the ball in the middle into the empty goal. Three minutes later, WSG defender Felix Bacher slipped into a Stangl pass from Avdijaj and deflected the ball into his own goal.

Hartberger thrashing victory against WSG Tirol Hartberg emerged as the clear winner from a direct duel with table neighbor WSG Tirol on Saturday. In the sixth round of the qualifying group, the Styrians celebrated a 5-0 victory.

Easy game for Hartberger

The Watteners were too often indisposed defensively and unsubscribed offensively. There was only one shot on goal by Hartberg goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger in the Profertil Arena in the first half. On the other hand, Providence completed his brace in the 34th minute after Dominik Prokop’s hole pass.

The match was decided in the 38th minute when Osarenren Okungbowa saw his second yellow card for a handball in the penalty area and had to leave the field. Avdijaj (39th) confidently converted the penalty due. WSG trainer Thomas Silberberger gave Okungbowa preference over Raffael Behounek in central defense this time. An experiment that didn’t work out.

Against ten Tyroleans, Hartberg had a rather easy game after the break. Prokop, who had not yet scored, narrowly missed the far corner with a shot in the 63rd minute. Two minutes later, the ex-Austrian did better after a template from Kainz and pushed in to make it 5-0.

Five goals for Hartberg for the first time

Hartberg scored five goals in one game for the first time in Bundesliga history. A volley by substitute Rene Kriwak (85th) sailed over the goal, Prokop (91st) missed the last chance.

As a result of the victory, the Styrians now have four points on SCR Altach, which is in eleventh place. Next week there will be a direct duel in Altach. The lead over the last Ried is five points.

Comments on the game:

Markus Schop (Hartberg coach): “I think the win today is absolutely fine. The team did everything we set out to do from the first minute. What’s added today is simply the fact that we rewarded ourselves. That’s why I’m extremely happy for the team, because it was a deserved and important win for us. It’s a great result, but for me it can only be the beginning of where we want to be.”

Thomas Silberberger (WSG trainer): “Of course there is a void. Hartberg’s first two hits were impact hits. With the third hit, the lid was on. The yellow-red reflects the used tag. At the end of the day, it was just more damage control. An absolute slap in the face. Anyone who doesn’t check now that we’re in a relegation battle won’t check it at all anymore. But I’ve been warning about it for weeks. We failed mentally today.”

Admiral Bundesliga, 28. Round

Saturday:

Hartberg – WSG Tirol 5:0 (4:0)

Profertil Arena, 2,200 spectators, SR Lechner

Torfolge:

1:0 (6.) Providence

2: 0 (9th) Bacher (own goal)

3:0 (34.) Providence

4:0 (39.) Avdijaj (Handelfmeter)

5:0 (65.) Prokop

Hartberg: Sallinger – Heil, Sonnleitner, Steinwender, Pfeifer (72./Klem) – Frieser (72./Fadinger), Kainz (72./Horvat), Sangare (59./Diakite), Prokop – Avdijaj, Providence (80./Kriwak )

Tyrol: F. Oswald – Rogelj (40./Ranacher), Bacher, Okungbowa, Schulz – Sulzberger, Naschberger (56./Tomic), Blume, Ertlthaler (46./Skrbo) – Sabitzer (78./Forst), Prica (40. /Behounek)

Yellow cards: Diakite and Okungbowa

Yellow-red card: Okungbowa (38th)

The best: Providence, Avdijaj, Prokop or none