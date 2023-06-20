The submarine that disappeared to visit the Titanic, a trip worth 250,000 euros per ticket: who’s on board, how much oxygen is left

Among the five people aboard the small submarine who disappeared in the North Atlantic Ocean during a dive to see the wreck of the Titanic. Among them according to the Bbc there is also Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who last year took part in a space trip aboard the Blu Origin shuttle, Jeff Bezos’ space company. His presence on the submarine was also confirmed by his family. A former pilot, Harding, 59, then became an entrepreneur at the helm of Action Aviation, an aviation company in the United Arab Emirates, without ever abandoning his passion for exploration. Last weekend, the British billionaire on social media said he was “proud to finally announce” that he would participate in the mission to reach the wreck of the Titanic. But he added that due to the “worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission will likely be the first and only manned mission in 2023.” Then on Sunday he added: “A weather window has opened and tomorrow we will attempt a dive.” In addition to the billionaire Harding, there are other experienced explorers. Among them also Paul Henry Nargeolet, writes the Guardian. He is a 78-year-old French military veteran, former French naval commander, diver and submarine pilot. He was director of underwater research for E/M Group and Rms Titanic and is considered the leading expert on the whereabouts of the Titanic. The hypothesis is that it was he who led the mission. Another passenger on board would be aerospace engineer Stockton Rush, CEO of Ocean Gate, who started his business in 2010 with deep-sea missions for the rich, after being denied space missions due to vision problems.

The searches

The mission was to include a trip of about eight days, which the Ocean Gate Expedition company presented as “an opportunity to get away from everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary”. There would have been another imminent mission scheduled and two planned for June 2024. The price to participate in the mission is around 250 thousand euros. US Coast Guard vehicles are scouring the area with not a few difficulties, considering the size of the area to be covered. They are joined by Canadian rescuers engaged with a C-130 and an Orion P.8 that can launch sonar buoys to detect submarine noise. According to Rear Admiral John Mauger, first commander of the US Coast Guard and who oversees the search operations, the submarine was designed to automatically surface in case of problems and should still have 72 hours of oxygen left.

